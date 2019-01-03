SCR improves railway connectivity, introduces new trains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the benefit of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced new trains, provided stoppages and extended train services. In a press release issued here, the SCR officials highlighted the initiatives taken by Indian Railways in the last four years. The introduction of new trains connecting various cities which include Visakhapatnam-New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Express is one such initiative. For the benefit of Secretariat employees in the bifurcated AP, an exclusive Intercity Superfast Express Train was introduced between Secunderabad-Vijayawada-Secunderabad with a travelling time of 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Within the State, the triweekly express trains were introduced between Dharmavaram and Tirupati - Vijayawada-Dharmavaram Triweekly Express and a Triweekly Double Decker between Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati. Katra, the temple town is now connected with AP with the introduction of Humsafar Weekly Express between Tirupa ti-Jammu-Tirupati.

Kakinada area was connected to Raichur and Kurnool via Vijayawada with special trains - Kakinada-Raichur Triweekly Special and Kakinada-Kurnool Town Biweekly Special.These trains connect Rayalaseema with the newly formed capital of Andhra Pradesh State.

Around 458 special trains were run during Krishna Pushkarams for ease of passengers. Disclosing the details of new trains (11 pairs) introduced from AP, the South Central Railway said connectivity has improved between Renigunta - Aurangabad - Renigunta, Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam - Tirupati - Sainagar Shirdi - Tirupati, Vijayawada - Secunderabad - Vijayawada,Vijayawada - Dharmavaram - Vijayawada, Tirupati - Vasco da Gama - Tirupati Weekly Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati, Kadapa - Pendlimarri - Kadapa, Vijayawada -Howrah - Vijayawada, Tirupati - Jammu Tawi - Tirupati Weekly.