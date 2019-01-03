Home Cities Vijayawada

Tufts University to collaborate with SRM

SRM University AP, Amaravati and Tufts University, USA, are coming together to collaborate for discussion on higher education leadership at the highest level.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University AP, Amaravati and Tufts University, USA, are coming together to collaborate for discussion on higher education leadership at the highest level.

On January 14, a higher education roundtable will be held in New Delhi to discuss the evolution of higher education, global collaborations and trends and challenges faced by the sector.

Indian academic leaders, policymakers and administrators will participate in the roundtable. They will deliberate on how has higher education evolved in India and the US and the trends and challenges that the segment witnesses.

