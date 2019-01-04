Andhra Pradesh tops EDB Index, Maharashtra second

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a shot in the arm to Andhra Pradesh, the prestigious Asia Competitiveness Institute (ACI) at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore (LKYSPP, NUS), has announced that AP topped Ease of Doing Business Index on Attractiveness to Investors, Business Friendliness and Competitive Policies (EDB Index ABC) in 2018.

Announcing this at a programme held in the Grievance Hall at Undavalli near here on Thursday evening, Tan Khee Giap, Co-Director of ACI, said that in the latest rankings, AP got the first rank, followed by Maharashtra and Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh has improved its position from fifth in 2016 to first in 2018 in EDB Index ABC. Tan Khee Giap said that the rise in AP’s ranking despite the State bifurcation in 2014 is a testimony to the State government’s commitment in creating a business-friendly environment and asserted that the dynamic leadership and relentless efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in shaping a vision for the new sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh is yielding the desired results. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “There is no complacency even after achieving first place in EDB Index in the country. We want to be among the top five in the world.’’

“This is a credible report given by Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, based on merit. This will increase our credibility and we will have to work out for attracting investments,’’ the Chief Minister said, adding that international investors look for stable government with strong policies before coming forward to invest.

On the occasion, Naidu also said that his government will also take into consideration the observations, including weaknesses mentioned by the organisation and try to strengthen those areas. The State government is planning to distribute smartphones to each family for ease of living. Nearly 14 million smartphones should be manufactured for distribution in the State. The Centre should extend cooperation to AP which is making rapid strides in all sectors, the Chief Minister said.

Areas of improvement

The Singapore institute also suggested the areas for improvement of Andhra Pradesh. The report mentioned that despite AP’s excellent performance in EDB Index ABC, the State needs to bridge numerous institutional and infrastructure gaps in order to sustain its top position in the future. The ACI stated that there is sufficient room for improvement in sub-environments such as facilitating business operations and infrastructure resilience and market potential.

Among others worker density, foreign direct investment per capita, labour productivity and illiteracy rate were identified as weakest indicators for the State’s growth. The ACI team emphasised that analysis at the indicator level will help identify specific areas of improvement and will play a crucial role in realising the Chief Minister’s vision of making Andhra Pradesh the best investment destination in the world by 2050. It may be noted that the ACI established as a research centre in 2006, aims to build the intellectual leadership and network for understanding and developing competitiveness in Asia region.