Home Cities Vijayawada

Good response to Rail Sathi App

The app helps passengers navigate to their respective coaches from their homes.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Rail Sathi’, a mobile application launched by the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has been evoking a good response from the passengers, SCR Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference at the railway station here on Thursday, Bhaskar Reddy said that the app was launched on December 31 and 480 persons have downloaded the app so far. The app helps passengers navigate to their respective coaches from their homes. He said that the SCR will upgrade the app to extend the services from Vijayawada station to all other major stations in Vijayawada Division. He further said that the ‘Rail Sathi’ App has been developed with the technical support of Bangalore-based Thingtronics Innovations Pvt Limited.

Salient features of App

Child help desk, RO water dispensers, medicines, milk, breastfeeding centre, food stalls, restaurants, parcel office, ATM kiosks, IRCTC Information Centre, APTDC Information Centre, navigation from home to boarding station, PNR status checking, train arrivals/departures screen (Platform number, time of arrival/departure), coach sequence for a given train, wheelchair booking, Child Helpline & Women Helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rail Sathi App

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp