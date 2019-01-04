Good response to Rail Sathi App

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: ‘Rail Sathi’, a mobile application launched by the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) has been evoking a good response from the passengers, SCR Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P Bhaskar Reddy has said.

Addressing a press conference at the railway station here on Thursday, Bhaskar Reddy said that the app was launched on December 31 and 480 persons have downloaded the app so far. The app helps passengers navigate to their respective coaches from their homes. He said that the SCR will upgrade the app to extend the services from Vijayawada station to all other major stations in Vijayawada Division. He further said that the ‘Rail Sathi’ App has been developed with the technical support of Bangalore-based Thingtronics Innovations Pvt Limited.

Salient features of App

Child help desk, RO water dispensers, medicines, milk, breastfeeding centre, food stalls, restaurants, parcel office, ATM kiosks, IRCTC Information Centre, APTDC Information Centre, navigation from home to boarding station, PNR status checking, train arrivals/departures screen (Platform number, time of arrival/departure), coach sequence for a given train, wheelchair booking, Child Helpline & Women Helpline.