GPS to be made mandatory for all private school buses

The new guidelines will come into force before the commencement of Sankranti vacation.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Private school buses will now have to be equipped with GPS and panic button as per the new guidelines framed by the Transport and School Education departments to ensure safety of children.
The Transport and School Education departments have framed the guidelines to help regulate movement of school buses. The officials have said that the school managements have to comply with the mandatory installation of vehicle tracking system and panic button as part of the measures to strengthen the safety of schoolchildren.

School Education department Principal Secretary Adityanath Das said in the coming days, installation of GPS and panic button would be mandatory for all school buses in the State. He said the device would help ensure safety of passengers, and help reduce accidents as vehicles can be monitored for rash driving and other offences. GPS and panic button should be made compulsorily in each vehicle and should be in working condition all the time, he added.

Parents, educationalists and various student organisations expressed happiness over the move and said that GPS would help them track the movement of vehicles and ensure safety of children. “For me, safety of my children is paramount. The GPS will enable parents to keep track of the movement of school buses and also the speed at which they were moving,” said B Sushma, a parent.

For safety of kids

School Education department Principal Secretary Adityanath Das said there are over 61,000 schools across the State, of which around 40,000 are government schools and 21,000 are private schools.

