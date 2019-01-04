Home Cities Vijayawada

PM Modi playing politics over Polavaram: Umamaheswara Rao

Noting that the CAG raised issues pertaining to even the Sardar Sarovar project execution in Gujarat, he criticised Modi for failing to complete the project in his home State.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation Minister Umamaheswara Rao | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Polavaram project, State Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao slammed the PM for playing “dirty politics”. The minister alleged that the PM was attacking the State as an act of revenge against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Devineni asserted that the State government was ready to answer each and every query raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report and observed that Modi’s Cabinet colleagues themselves appreciated the State government for the execution of the national project.

“The PM made irresponsible remarks without knowing the facts. He resorted to dirty politics and attacked the State and its people as an act of revenge against Naidu. We will answer all the queries and observations made at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting,” he said.

Noting that the CAG raised issues pertaining to even the Sardar Sarovar project execution in Gujarat, he criticised Modi for failing to complete the project in his home State. Uma observed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will dedicate the Purushottapatnam phase-2 to the nation on Friday.

“He will also visit Polavaram site on January 7 when the Guinness World Record attempt to pour 28,000 cubic metres of concrete for 24 hours will be held,” the minister concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Polavaram project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp