PM Modi playing politics over Polavaram: Umamaheswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Polavaram project, State Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao slammed the PM for playing “dirty politics”. The minister alleged that the PM was attacking the State as an act of revenge against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Devineni asserted that the State government was ready to answer each and every query raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report and observed that Modi’s Cabinet colleagues themselves appreciated the State government for the execution of the national project.

“The PM made irresponsible remarks without knowing the facts. He resorted to dirty politics and attacked the State and its people as an act of revenge against Naidu. We will answer all the queries and observations made at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting,” he said.

Noting that the CAG raised issues pertaining to even the Sardar Sarovar project execution in Gujarat, he criticised Modi for failing to complete the project in his home State. Uma observed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will dedicate the Purushottapatnam phase-2 to the nation on Friday.

“He will also visit Polavaram site on January 7 when the Guinness World Record attempt to pour 28,000 cubic metres of concrete for 24 hours will be held,” the minister concluded.