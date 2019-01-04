By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the TDP government is organising Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme across the State to highlight the development achieved in the past four-and-a-half years, the YSRC, with an aim to highlight the alleged failures of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, began a five-day campaign — Ninnu Nammam Babu (We don’t trust you, Babu) — across 175 Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

As part of the programme, the YSRC cadre will highlight the alleged false commitments by Naidu on various issues such as special category status (SCS), farm loan waiver, one job per household, housing to poor and safety of women. All the 175 Assembly coordinators will highlight Naidu’s “failures” in their respective constituencies.