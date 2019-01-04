Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 148.49 crore disbursed to 37,336 under Pelli Kanuka in last 8 months

The beneficiaries should submit their SSC certificates along with Aadhaar card and bank account details.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chandranna Pelli  Kanuka, a scheme being implemented by the State government for extending financial aid to the SC, ST, BC and below poverty line (BPL) families, has effectively checked child marriages and increases the literacy rate among girls.

The TDP government launched the scheme on April 20, 2018 under which the amount earmarked for different categories will be remitted in the bank accounts of the bride on the date of marriage.

The scheme is aimed at providing marriage incentives to eligible brides belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities, differently-abled and Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWWB) members. The State government disbursed Rs 148.49 crore to 37,336 beneficiaries in the last eight months.

Under the scheme, SC girls will get Rs 40,000, SC inter-caste  couples Rs 75,000, Giriputrika Rs 50,000, ST  inter-caste Rs 75,000 couples, Muslim girls Rs 50,000 (Dulhan scheme), BC girls Rs 35,000, BC inter-caste couples Rs 50,000, differently-abled Rs 1,00,000 and APBOCWWB members Rs 20,000.

The beneficiaries should submit their SSC certificates along with Aadhaar card and bank account details. The newly-married couple should submit their marriage certificate and photos. As the State government made SSC qualification compulsory to get incentive under the scheme, dropout rate of girls in schools has came down. Child marriages have also came down as the State government fixed the age limit of brides at 18 years or above.

The beneficiaries include BC inter-caste (1,396), BCs (16,656), differently-abled (764), Muslims (4,247), Giriputrika (1,000), SC inter-caste (1,290), SCs (11,841) and ST inter-caste (124).

Pelli Kanuka

