Rs 200 crore aid to AgriGold victims by January-end

The State government is planning to purchase assets of AgriGold through government corporations so as to provide relief to those investors.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:14 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu distributing J5 lakh ex gratia to the family members of AgriGold victims in Vijayawada on Tuesday I EXPRESS

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to distribute Rs 200 crore to Rs 300 crore to the victims of the AgriGold scam by the end of January.

Asserting that the government is putting sincere efforts to extend aid to the victims, AP Planning Board vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao informed that all options are being weighed to extend support to the AgriGold victims.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, he sought to know why don’t the opposition YSRC, which is claiming that the assets of AgriGold worth more, is not coming forward to purchase the same. Meanwhile, sources said that the government itself will purchase some of the assets of the tainted AgriGold and will provide immediate relief to those invested lesser amount with the firm.

Those invested below Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 will get their dues cleared immediately after the government getting nod of the High Court to get hold of some of the assets of the tainted company.

The State government is planning to purchase assets of AgriGold through government corporations so as to provide relief to those investors.

AgriGold

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp