RTC union threatens strike

The APSRTC management convened a meeting to discuss their demands at the RTC House here on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With no signs of APSRTC management implementing new pay revision and 50 per cent fitment to the employees, Employees Union (EU) leaders have maintained that they have no option but to go on strike after January 13 seeking fulfilment of their genuine demands.

The APSRTC management convened a meeting to discuss their demands at the RTC House here on Thursday. During the meeting, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu advised the EU leaders not to go on strike as the Corporation’s financial situation is not up to the mark and promised to provide 15 per cent fitment against the demand of 50 per cent.

Employees Union State general secretary P Damodara Rao said that a meeting will be held with other unions in the Corporation in Vijayawada on Friday to discuss the future course of action to be followed regarding fulfilment of their demands. He said that imposition of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) by the government would not deter them from going on strike.

