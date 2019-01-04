Special Protection Force takes over security at High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three days after the High Court commenced its functioning from the Chief Minister’s camp, the Special Protection Force (SPF) took control over the security on the premises.

Around 80 police personnel from Special Protection Force (SPF), Hyderabad, were deployed at the temporary High Court premises to monitor security arrangements. On the first day of HC proceedings on Wednesday, it became a herculean task for the police to control the entry of advocates and petitioners into the building.

Meanwhile, a PIL over Telematic and Biomedical Services (TBS) irregularities in April, 2018 came up for hearing before Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar on Thursday. After hearing the arguments from both the parties, the CJ adjourned the case for further hearing after Sankranti vacation. In a related development, the Chief Justice assured of taking up hearing in the case pertaining to the attack on YSRC leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25, if the files related to the case reached Vijayawada by Friday.

