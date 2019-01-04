Home Cities Vijayawada

Special Protection Force takes over security at High Court

Around 80 police personnel from SPF, Hyderabad, were deployed at the temporary High Court premises to monitor security arrangements

Published: 04th January 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three days after the High Court commenced its functioning from the Chief Minister’s camp, the Special Protection Force (SPF) took control over the security on the premises.

Around 80 police personnel from Special Protection Force (SPF), Hyderabad, were deployed at the temporary High Court premises to monitor security arrangements. On the first day of HC proceedings on Wednesday, it became a herculean task for the police to control the entry of advocates and petitioners into the building.

Meanwhile, a PIL over Telematic and Biomedical Services (TBS) irregularities in April, 2018 came up for hearing before Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar on Thursday. After hearing the arguments from both the parties, the CJ adjourned the case for further hearing after Sankranti vacation. In a related development, the Chief Justice assured of taking up hearing in the case pertaining to the attack on YSRC leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25, if the files related to the case reached Vijayawada by Friday.

Hearing in Jagan case

Chief Justice assured of taking up hearing in the case pertaining to the attack on YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Vizag airport on October 25, if the files related to the case reached Vijayawada by Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Protection Force Hyderabad court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp