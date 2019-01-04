Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada startup event attracts a host of ideas

The session was chaired by Amaravati Boating Club Chairman and Glocal Technology Solutions CEO Tarun Kakani.

Published: 04th January 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Book Festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Book Festival Society, NTR Trust in association with Glocal Technology Solutions and Amaravati Boating Club organised an “Entrepreneurship and Startup” session for budding entrepreneurs at Swaraj Maidan here on Thursday.

The session was chaired by Amaravati Boating Club Chairman and Glocal Technology Solutions CEO Tarun Kakani. The panelists included Sedibus CEO Deepa Balasubramanian, Y Screens CEO Yarlagadda Ratna Kumar and TiE ED Amaravati Anudeep Chappa.

Addressing the gathering, the panelists spoke about various challenges and solutions to startups and the support system available in AP.  During the session, a few students discussed their startup ideas and displayed their prototypes. Indigenous startups from Amaravati, including Fopple Drones, Subrains Solutions, Isthriwala, Naplocks and Green Bikes showcased their models.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Book Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp