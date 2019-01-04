Vijayawada startup event attracts a host of ideas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Book Festival Society, NTR Trust in association with Glocal Technology Solutions and Amaravati Boating Club organised an “Entrepreneurship and Startup” session for budding entrepreneurs at Swaraj Maidan here on Thursday.

The session was chaired by Amaravati Boating Club Chairman and Glocal Technology Solutions CEO Tarun Kakani. The panelists included Sedibus CEO Deepa Balasubramanian, Y Screens CEO Yarlagadda Ratna Kumar and TiE ED Amaravati Anudeep Chappa.

Addressing the gathering, the panelists spoke about various challenges and solutions to startups and the support system available in AP. During the session, a few students discussed their startup ideas and displayed their prototypes. Indigenous startups from Amaravati, including Fopple Drones, Subrains Solutions, Isthriwala, Naplocks and Green Bikes showcased their models.