Woman, 3-year-old kid, relative found dead in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman, along with her three-year-old daughter, and a relative allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train in Chitti Nagar here on Thursday evening. According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the incident happened around 5:30 pm and they were alerted about it by the locals. By the time they got there, the trio were already dead. The victims were identified as P Gopala Krishnan (40), V Jayanthi (30) and her daughter Srilakshmi.

Family dispute might be the reason behind this extreme step, the GRP officials said. “During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that Jayanthi, a native of Gudipala of Chittoor, was married to one Dhanasekhar, a taxi driver, from Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It is learnt that Jayanthi had left her husband and was staying alone in Vijayawada. Disputes between Dhanasekar and Jayanthi could be one of the reasons why the woman ended her life with her infant daughter,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Police, however, were yet to ascertain why Gopala Krishnan, who is a relative of Jayanthi, committed suicide. They sent the bodies to a local government hospital for postmortem. A case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered by the GRP police. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, GRP officials in Vellore registered a case pertaining to the mysterious death of Jayanthi’s six-year-old daughter, Mahalakshmi, on Wednesday. They are questioning Dhanasekar in this regard, the official added.

Youth attempts self-immolation

Vijayawada: Following a heated argument with his father over his excessive usage of mobile phone, a 24-year-old from city attempted self-immolation on Wednesday night. The youth, identified as Reddy Gopinath of Payakapuram, was rescued due to timely intervention of his parents. His health condition is said to be stable and no case was registered. According to Nunna Circle Inspector MV Durga, Gopinath, an auto-rickshaw driver, had a dispute with his father after he objected to the time his son spent browsing on mobile phones. It is also learnt that Gopinath’s parents informed police that their son was undergoing treatment for psychological problems.