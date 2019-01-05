14 TDP MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for four days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fourteen TDP MPs were on Thursday suspended from Lok Sabha for four days for disrupting proceedings of the House demanding Special Category Status to the State. Immediately after commencement of Zero Hour, the TDP members stormed into the well of the House flashing placards demanding SCS to Andhra Pradesh and disrupted the proceedings. AIADMK members, who were objecting to proposal to construction of a dam on Cauvery river, too stormed into the well.

In spite of repeated appeals by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the MPs of the two parties continued their protests in the well. With the MPs unrelenting, the Speaker initially warned that she would be forced to take action against them.

As the members refused to budge, the Speaker suspended 12 TDP MPs including Butta Renuka, who joined the TDP from YSRC, and seven AIADMK members for four sessions. The House was then adjourned to 2 pm. The suspended TDP members, however, remained in the House till the proceedings commenced at 2 pm. When the proceedings began, Sumitra Mahajan suspended two more TDP MPs for disrupting the proceedings and, amid the din, the House was adjourned for the day.

Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana said they were suspended to suppress their voice of protest over injustice meted out to the State by the Centre by refusing to accord SCS and also to fulfil the AP Reorganisation Act assurances.

Later, the TDP MPs expressed their solidarity with the protesting ‘Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi’ in the national capital. The ‘Samithi’ was led by intellectuals and Left party leaders. As the ‘Samithi’ leaders tried to march towards Parliament, they were arrested.