APPSC to issue 14 more notifications by January 31

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman P Uday Bhaskar has said 21 notifications were issued to fill 3,255 vacancies in various government departments so far.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:28 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman P Uday Bhaskar has said 21 notifications were issued to fill 3,255 vacancies in various government departments so far. Speaking to the media on Friday, he said the commission would release 14 more notifications to fill 1,521 posts by January 31. The APPSC is waiting for government’s approval for the same.  

The APPSC Chairman announced that it will adopt cutoff marks procedure for the screening test, instead of the 1:50 procedure followed so far. The cutoff marks will be decided based on the need of reserved candidates after the first phase screening in the general category.

“We issued only 34 notifications in 2016. This time around, we have issued 21 notifications. We are advising the candidates to apply as early as possible rather than waiting till the last day as the server might slow down and problems may arise,” he added. He informed that the APPSC has received 47,001 applications for the Assistant Executive Engineer posts, 16,130 for Forest Range officer posts and 5,411 for Assistant Motor Vehicle inspector posts. He asked the applicants to call to the helpline numbers. The APPSC has also arranged separate helpline number to clear doubts of the candidates on glitches related to OTPR.

