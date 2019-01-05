Home Cities Vijayawada

CBI seeks Vijayawada Commissioner of Police ’s help in Ayesha case

Vijayakumar was admitted in Yashoda Hospital following a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ayesha Meera

Late B Pharm student Ayesha Meera was murdered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad DIG Chandrasekhar and SP of Vizag range, SB Shankar, who are probing the murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, met Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday and sought his department’s support in the investigation. Responding to their requests, the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police assured them that city police will extend their support in the probe.

Meanwhile, retired Superintendent of Police-Intelligence, L Vijaya Kumar, who was one of the investigation officers in Ayesha Meera case breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

Vijayakumar was admitted in Yashoda Hospital following a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. He used to earlier work as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the West Zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayesha case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp