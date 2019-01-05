CBI seeks Vijayawada Commissioner of Police ’s help in Ayesha case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hyderabad DIG Chandrasekhar and SP of Vizag range, SB Shankar, who are probing the murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, met Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Friday and sought his department’s support in the investigation. Responding to their requests, the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police assured them that city police will extend their support in the probe.

Meanwhile, retired Superintendent of Police-Intelligence, L Vijaya Kumar, who was one of the investigation officers in Ayesha Meera case breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning.

Vijayakumar was admitted in Yashoda Hospital following a cardiac arrest on Thursday night. He used to earlier work as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the West Zone.