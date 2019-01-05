Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre relaxes curbs on CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos visit,  allows full delegation

Though the Centre gave clearance for the visit, it restricted the number of days to four and the number of delegation to five, including the Chief Minister.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after imposing restrictions on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Davos, the Centre partially reversed its decision and gave its nod for Naidu and his delegation to go ahead with the visit.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had recommended to the State government to restrict the visit of Naidu and his entourage to four days instead of seven as planned by the AP government. Also, the ministry had recommended that the State government reduce the number of delegates accompanying the Chief Minister to four from 14.

Naidu attended the World Economic Forum being held in Davos in the last four years to attract investments to the State. Ahead of the summit to be held this month, officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) sent a communication to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking permission for the visit of Naidu and a delegation of 14 others to Davos in Switzerland from January 20 to 26.

Though the Centre gave clearance for the visit, it restricted the number of days to four and the number of delegation to five, including the Chief Minister.As the CM has been leading a number of ministers, officials and his personal security staff to Davos in the last four years, officials of the CMO once again sent a missive to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking permission for Naidu’s visit without any restrictions.
Late on Friday, the MEA issued orders giving permission for Naidu and his delegation, as suggested by the CMO, to visit Davos. However, the MEA did not relax the restriction on the number of days of Naidu’s visit. Naidu and his delegation had been permitted to visit Davos from January 22 to 25.

Earlier, taking exception to the curbs imposed by the Centre on Naidu’s visit to Davos, Government Whip in the AP Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao said it all reflects the “ego” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What right Modi has to impose restrictions on visit of Naidu, who is going to Switzerland to attract investments to the State? he sought to know.

Dzire for Brahmins

Chandrababu Naidu flagged off  30 Swift Dzire cars, distributed to unemployed Brahmin youth by the AP Brahmin Corporation, at his residence in Undavalli on Friday. The Brahmin Welfare Corporation will provide a maximum of `2 lakh as subsidy and the beneficiary has to bear 10 per cent of the cost of the vehicle and remaining amount will be provided by the AP Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society as loan repayable in monthly instalments.

