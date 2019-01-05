Home Cities Vijayawada

CREDAI’s property show inaugurated

The organisers of the event noted that the Property Show would be open to the public till Sunday from 10 am at A Convention Centre in Brindavan Colony.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at CREDAI’s property show in city on Friday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao assured that the State government would look into the issues being faced by the real estate sector in Andhra Pradesh and would take measures to resolve them.

Speaking after inaugurating the sixth edition of the Property Show by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the Speaker said that the growth potential of the real estate sector increased post bifurcation.

When the presidents of CREDAI’s AP and Vijayawada chapters, A Siva Reddy and YV Ramana Rao, requested the government’s intervention in bringing down the stamp duty, resolving the issues related to dotted lands, and simplification of a few norms of Real Estate Regulator Authority Act, Kodela said that the government would examine the request and would extend all possible support to the realty sector.
Vijayawada (central) MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao also participated in the inaugural ceremony and observed that the construction activity in Vijayawada shot up after the announcement of the capital.

The organisers of the event noted that the Property Show would be open to the public till Sunday from 10 am at A Convention Centre in Brindavan Colony. They added that the event, where stalls of various real estate developers, banks, interior firms and other stakeholders were set up, was designed to offer a one-step solution to the requirements of the customers.

CREDAI Sivaprasada Rao

Comments

