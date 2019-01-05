Home Cities Vijayawada

Government to settle dotted land issue by month-end

Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the officials to take necessary steps so as to clear the entire exercise/process by January 24, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at resolving the decades-old dotted lands issue to benefit lakhs of small and marginal farmers who cannot register their lands, the State government has expedited the process to settle the issue by the end of this month.

The State government had organised 4,000 gram sabhas to know the grievance of the people. District collectors and joint collectors and other revenue officials were also attended the programme and dotted lands issue was found in seven districts including four Rayalaseema districts as well as Nellore, Prakasam and Guntur districts.

To settle the dotted lands issue immediately, a senior deputy collector for each district was appointed in the seven districts to assist the district administration for the entire process of verification.The State government decided to take up suo-moto re-verification of the lists already communicated to the Registration authorities under sections 22 A (1) (a) to (d) of the Registration Act, 1908, as well as notification issued by State government.

