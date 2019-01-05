Heavy loss in business drives real estate developer to suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A realtor committed suicide by consuming pesticide in a hotel under Machavaram police station limits late on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Ch Sivarama Reddy (38), a native of Vijayawada and settled in Hyderabad. He is survived by wife and two children.According to Machavaram police inspector Md Sahera, Sivarama Reddy came to the city on Thursday morning and checked into a private hotel near Ramavarappadu Ring Centre.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, Reddy ordered food from the hotel staff to his room and later booked a cab to meet his old friend who lives near Benz Circle. Before boarding the cab, he reportedly consumed pesticide.

Reddy was said to depressed after facing severe losses in his business. “While on the way to meet his friend in the cab, Reddy told the cab driver that he had consumed pesticide in the hotel. The driver admitted him to Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada and informed us about the incident,” the inspector said.

In the police investigation, it was revealed that Reddy did not inform his family members that he was going to Vijayawada.On Friday morning, he died while undergoing treatment at the GGH. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered and investigation is on.