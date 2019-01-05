Home Cities Vijayawada

Inter student attempts suicide

An Intermediate girl student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping off the college building after she was insulted by the college management over non-payment of fee, in Pedana on Friday afternoon.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

According to sources, the girl, B Alekhya (16), was pursuing Intermediate second-year at Vijayananda Intermediate and Degree College in Pedana. She allegedly took the extreme step after the college management made the girl to stand outside her classroom for more than an hour over non-payment of fee.
However, in the statement given to police, Alekhya and her parents denied the allegations of suicide attempt and further said that she has been suffering from fever for the past one week and accidentally slipped off the building.

She was admitted to a nearby area hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Machilipatnam. Her condition is said to be stable.

Suicide Helplines: OneLife:
78930-78930, Roshni: 040-66202000

Attempted Suicide

