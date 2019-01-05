Home Cities Vijayawada

NIA to probe Jagan case, AP government says no need for it

On Friday, a copy of the order was submitted to the AP High Court, which was dealing with a petition seeking probe into the case by an independent agency.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over investigation into the attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport in October last year, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, the State government is planning to write to the Centre stressing the point that there is no need for investigation by NIA into the case.

MHA Under Secretary Dharmender Kumar issued an order on December 31, 2018 handing over the investigation to NIA. Subsequently, the NIA registered an FIR on January 1, 2019 under Section 307 of IPC and Section 3A (1)(a) of Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, and reportedly began investigation into the attack on the Opposition Leader.

“The case constitutes offences punishable under Section 3A (1)(a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, which is a scheduled offence as per the NIA Act, 2008,’’ the order read and asked the agency to investigate the case.

On Friday, a copy of the order was submitted to the AP High Court, which was dealing with a petition seeking probe into the case by an independent agency.Jagan was on his way to Hyderabad to attend a court trial when he was attacked with a knife used in rooster fights in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport on October 25.

Soon after the attack, DGP RP Thakur, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders went on to claim that the attacker, J Srinivasa Rao, was a follower of Jagan and attacked him only to garner publicity.Srinivasa Rao, a waiter at a restaurant on the airport premises owned by a TDP leader, approached Jagan on the pretext of taking a selfie and attacked him with the sharp knife. The YSRC, however, contended that there was a conspiracy behind the attack.

Mangalagiri YSRC MLA  Alla Ramakrishna Reddy approached the AP High Court seeking a probe into the case by an independent agency as the attack took place inside the airport, which comes under the purview of the CISF security and controlled by the Civil Aviation Ministry.  Responding to the petition, the court sought the MHA’s stand on the case. Even as the petition hearing was scheduled for Friday, the MHA issued the order handing over the investigation to the NIA. Mohammad Sajid Khan, Additional SP, NIA, Hyderabad, is the investigation officer.

Addressing the media later, YSRC legal advisor Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam chief Naidu and his party leaders tried to eliminate Jagan unable to digest the popularity Jagan earning during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and planned the knife attack on him. He also said the police department tried to suppress the attack by claiming that Srinivasa Rao committed the crime for publicity. “We still wonder how the State police can investigate the case when the airport security comes under the purview of CISF. The NIA investigation will unravel the truth and culprits will be brought to justice,” said Sudhakar Reddy.

Interestingly, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha, a couple of days ago, made it clear that Srinivasa Rao attacked Jagan with proper planning and he finally succeeded on October 25 after a couple of attempts on Jagan. He also expressed the view that there was no need for NIA probe into the case as attacker gained publicity and it was in no way linked to national security. “Srinivasa Rao had the intention of attacking Jagan since December 2017 when he started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. In my opinion, stretching the issue further by entrusting the probe to the NIA or another investigation agency will do more harm than good,” said Laddha. When contacted, DGP Thakur said, “We are yet to receive the order copy from the Centre directing the NIA to probe the case.

We will seek legal opinion and act accordingly.” Reacting to the development, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar found fault with the Centre for handing over the attack case probe to the NIA despite the AP High Court not giving any ruling to this effect. “The act of the Centre is nothing but suppressing the rights of the State government,” he observed. In a related development, the accused Srinivasa Rao was produced before the court in Visakhapatnam and his judicial remand was extended till January 11.Nara Lokesh tweeted, “The truth will not change even if the case is handed over to an international agency. Delhi Modi and Andhra Modi are coming to battle with rooster knife. The rooster knife drama will not be successful by appointing a new director.”

Jagan case  adjourned

Special CBI Court in Hyderabad on Friday adjourned hearing on the discharge petitions filed in the disproportionate assets case of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to January 25

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmender Kumar Ministry of Home Affairs AP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp