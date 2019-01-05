NIA to probe Jagan case, AP government says no need for it

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over investigation into the attack on YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport in October last year, to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, the State government is planning to write to the Centre stressing the point that there is no need for investigation by NIA into the case.

MHA Under Secretary Dharmender Kumar issued an order on December 31, 2018 handing over the investigation to NIA. Subsequently, the NIA registered an FIR on January 1, 2019 under Section 307 of IPC and Section 3A (1)(a) of Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, and reportedly began investigation into the attack on the Opposition Leader.

“The case constitutes offences punishable under Section 3A (1)(a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, which is a scheduled offence as per the NIA Act, 2008,’’ the order read and asked the agency to investigate the case.

On Friday, a copy of the order was submitted to the AP High Court, which was dealing with a petition seeking probe into the case by an independent agency.Jagan was on his way to Hyderabad to attend a court trial when he was attacked with a knife used in rooster fights in the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport on October 25.

Soon after the attack, DGP RP Thakur, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders went on to claim that the attacker, J Srinivasa Rao, was a follower of Jagan and attacked him only to garner publicity.Srinivasa Rao, a waiter at a restaurant on the airport premises owned by a TDP leader, approached Jagan on the pretext of taking a selfie and attacked him with the sharp knife. The YSRC, however, contended that there was a conspiracy behind the attack.

Mangalagiri YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy approached the AP High Court seeking a probe into the case by an independent agency as the attack took place inside the airport, which comes under the purview of the CISF security and controlled by the Civil Aviation Ministry. Responding to the petition, the court sought the MHA’s stand on the case. Even as the petition hearing was scheduled for Friday, the MHA issued the order handing over the investigation to the NIA. Mohammad Sajid Khan, Additional SP, NIA, Hyderabad, is the investigation officer.

Addressing the media later, YSRC legal advisor Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Telugu Desam chief Naidu and his party leaders tried to eliminate Jagan unable to digest the popularity Jagan earning during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra and planned the knife attack on him. He also said the police department tried to suppress the attack by claiming that Srinivasa Rao committed the crime for publicity. “We still wonder how the State police can investigate the case when the airport security comes under the purview of CISF. The NIA investigation will unravel the truth and culprits will be brought to justice,” said Sudhakar Reddy.

Interestingly, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha, a couple of days ago, made it clear that Srinivasa Rao attacked Jagan with proper planning and he finally succeeded on October 25 after a couple of attempts on Jagan. He also expressed the view that there was no need for NIA probe into the case as attacker gained publicity and it was in no way linked to national security. “Srinivasa Rao had the intention of attacking Jagan since December 2017 when he started his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. In my opinion, stretching the issue further by entrusting the probe to the NIA or another investigation agency will do more harm than good,” said Laddha. When contacted, DGP Thakur said, “We are yet to receive the order copy from the Centre directing the NIA to probe the case.

We will seek legal opinion and act accordingly.” Reacting to the development, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar found fault with the Centre for handing over the attack case probe to the NIA despite the AP High Court not giving any ruling to this effect. “The act of the Centre is nothing but suppressing the rights of the State government,” he observed. In a related development, the accused Srinivasa Rao was produced before the court in Visakhapatnam and his judicial remand was extended till January 11.Nara Lokesh tweeted, “The truth will not change even if the case is handed over to an international agency. Delhi Modi and Andhra Modi are coming to battle with rooster knife. The rooster knife drama will not be successful by appointing a new director.”

Jagan case adjourned

Special CBI Court in Hyderabad on Friday adjourned hearing on the discharge petitions filed in the disproportionate assets case of YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy to January 25