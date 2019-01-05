Home Cities Vijayawada

‘People sleeping at PNBS not a threat’

Pandit Nehru Bus Stand city sees a large number of people, including destitutes, sleeping on the bus stand premises, and this has raised concern over the safety of passengers.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

People sleeping at Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in city on Thursday night | express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pandit Nehru Bus Stand city sees a large number of people, including destitutes, sleeping on the bus stand premises, and this has raised concern over the safety of passengers. However, according to officials concerned, the bus stand is equipped with many CCTVs and is under constant surveillance.

Although the city has several night shelters which offer stay free of cost, a large number of people sleep on the bus stand. Y Jayamma, a contract worker of VMC, who was brought to the city from Gudivada on special duty for sanitation works at Durga temple during Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, said, “We were brought here on special duty and were paid `400 per day and we took shelter here.”

Hundreds of people are seen sleeping on the bus stand, on roads and near ATM’s. A majority of them are homeless destitutes. When Executive Director of the bus stand, Naga Sivudu, was asked about passenger safety, he said, “The bus stand is equipped with many CCTVs. Many people sleep on the bus stop premises and a few of them are passengers. The problem is that we are unable to identify who is a passenger and who is a destitute. However, the passengers are safe because police is also present on the premises.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pandit Nehru Bus Stand CCTV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp