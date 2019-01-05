‘People sleeping at PNBS not a threat’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pandit Nehru Bus Stand city sees a large number of people, including destitutes, sleeping on the bus stand premises, and this has raised concern over the safety of passengers. However, according to officials concerned, the bus stand is equipped with many CCTVs and is under constant surveillance.

Although the city has several night shelters which offer stay free of cost, a large number of people sleep on the bus stand. Y Jayamma, a contract worker of VMC, who was brought to the city from Gudivada on special duty for sanitation works at Durga temple during Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, said, “We were brought here on special duty and were paid `400 per day and we took shelter here.”

Hundreds of people are seen sleeping on the bus stand, on roads and near ATM’s. A majority of them are homeless destitutes. When Executive Director of the bus stand, Naga Sivudu, was asked about passenger safety, he said, “The bus stand is equipped with many CCTVs. Many people sleep on the bus stop premises and a few of them are passengers. The problem is that we are unable to identify who is a passenger and who is a destitute. However, the passengers are safe because police is also present on the premises.”