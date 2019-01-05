Realtors offer rental scheme to boost sales

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The realty sector in the State, which is yet to recover from the slump it saw post demonetisation in the last two years, is scouting for new ways and means to attract the buyers. One such initiative is the rental guarantee that the real estate developers are offering to the consumers to promote their sales.

Rental guarantee is a scheme where the developer agrees to pay the rent that the flat yields for a set period from the date of possession of the property or from the date of booking till the house is ready for occupation. Even though the initiative has been prevalent in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and others, the developers have started offering it in the State only recently.

“After the double blow of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the sales have drastically gone down and we are yet to recover. So, to overcome the slump, schemes like rental assurance are being offered,” explained K Rajendra, general secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India- Andhra Pradesh (CREDAI - AP).

With over 10,000 flats lying vacant in the capital region alone, as per the observations of the real estate agencies, the initiative is expected to pick up further. “We have over 10,000 flats lying vacant for the past couple of years in and around Vijayawada and Mangalagiri. In addition to this, we have new projects coming up. There is more supply than demand. So, to even it out, more players are expected to offer such initiatives,” Rajendra observed.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) State general secretary Tirupati Rao said that only a few private real estate players were offering the rental assurance scheme. “For now, there are only a few players, who started the rental guarantee initiative, but it is gradually picking up,” he noted.

Explaining how the rental assurance scheme works, a representative from a noted real estate firm building a multi-storeyed structure near Kaza, said, “Supposing the flat would make a rent of `20,000 per month, we will offer to pay that amount for two years from the time of possession. The flat will be registered in the customer’s name, but we will have the possession for the said period. So, the customer would get a benefit of `2.4 lakh and they can pay this amount towards their Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).”