Home Cities Vijayawada

Realtors offer rental scheme to boost sales

The realty sector in the State, which is yet to recover from the slump it saw post demonetisation in the last two years, is scouting for new ways and means to attract the buyers.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The realty sector in the State, which is yet to recover from the slump it saw post demonetisation in the last two years, is scouting for new ways and means to attract the buyers. One such initiative is the rental guarantee that the real estate developers are offering to the consumers to promote their sales.

Rental guarantee is a scheme where the developer agrees to pay the rent that the flat yields for a set period from the date of possession of the property or from the date of booking till the house is ready for occupation. Even though the initiative has been prevalent in major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and others, the developers have started offering it in the State only recently.
“After the double blow of demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), the sales have drastically gone down and we are yet to recover. So, to overcome the slump, schemes like rental assurance are being offered,” explained K Rajendra, general secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India- Andhra Pradesh (CREDAI - AP).

With over 10,000 flats lying vacant in the capital region alone, as per the observations of the real estate agencies, the initiative is expected to pick up further. “We have over 10,000 flats lying vacant for the past couple of years in and around Vijayawada and Mangalagiri. In addition to this, we have new projects coming up. There is more supply than demand. So, to even it out, more players are expected to offer such initiatives,” Rajendra observed.

National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) State general secretary Tirupati Rao said that only a few private real estate players were offering the rental assurance scheme. “For now, there are only a few players, who started the rental guarantee initiative, but it is gradually picking up,” he noted.

Explaining how the rental assurance scheme works, a representative from a noted real estate firm building a multi-storeyed structure near Kaza, said, “Supposing the flat would make a rent of `20,000 per month, we will offer to pay that amount for two years from the time of possession. The flat will be registered in the customer’s name, but we will have the possession for the said period. So, the customer would get a benefit of `2.4 lakh and they can pay this amount towards their Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Realtors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp