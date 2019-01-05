Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC-run night shelters lack basic amenities

The night shelters of Vijayawada lack basic amenities such as proper mattresses, bedsheets and pillows.

Published: 05th January 2019 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

VMC Commissioner J Nivas inspecitng the condition of beds at the night shelters in Vijayawada. (File Photo | EPS)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The night shelters of Vijayawada lack basic amenities such as proper mattresses, bedsheets and pillows. Complaints of unwashed, stinking mattresses have surfaced and shelter-seekers are provided only one blanket each even in this cold weather. They have to choose between spreading it over their mattresses and sleeping or using it to cover themselves.

Currently, there are four night shelters in the city and they can accommodate up to 350 people. Three of these are located in Gandhinagar, Krishnalanka, Chittinagar and one is near the railway station. According to officials, two more shelters with a capacity of 200 are under construction.

When TNIE visited the shelter at Gandhinagar and the one near the railway station on Thursday night, it found that stinky old mattresses lay neglected at the Gandhinagar shelter. The number of pillows the shelter home had was sufficient for less than half the number of people it shelters each night. SK Johny, in-charge of the night shelter, said that the problem had been taken to the notice of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials and the Municipal Commissioner. When the commissioner visited the shelter home, he was told that the mattresses were in a bad condition and he agreed, but no new mattresses were provided, he said. “The officials said that coir mattresses will be provided to us, but they were not provided. People come to the shelter in dirty, sometimes wet clothes, and the mattresses get spoilt.

A torn out mattress at a night shelter at Gandhinagar, (inset) Shelter for Urban Homeless in city I P Ravindra Babu

Even the number of pillows is not sufficient, we need some new ones,” he said. Shelter-seekers who are below the age of 40 are supposed to present their Aadhaar details, while it is not mandatory for the elderly. Those below the age of 40 are allowed to stay in the shelter home only three times in a month. “We write down the details of every person who visits the shelter home. Some stay here for long, especially if they are away from their families and earn little. When we receive more people than  the number of beds available, then they are asked to sleep on the floor,” said Johny. Ch Rambabu, a 53-year-old native of East Godavari district, who is staying at the shelter home for the last three days, said, “My family stays in a small village called Chellur in East Godavari district. I came here as a daily wage labourer and I hardly earn `300 a day. On the days I don’t get work, there is no earning. I take shelter here as it is free. I stay here for a week or a fortnight, visit my family for a couple of days, and then return here for work.” Of the four night shelters by the VMC, some are maintained by NGOs. The night shelter near the railway station is maintained by an NGO called Roots Foundation.

It provides quilts in the place of mattresses, pillows and bed sheets. With the help of donors, food is also provided sometimes to the shelter seekers. Speaking to TNIE, MVV Satyanarayana, Project Director VMC (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) MEPMA, said, “The night shelters are receiving a very good response. There is a 100 per cent occupancy everyday. We have two more shelter homes in the city, which will be operational soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada VMC Night Shelters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp