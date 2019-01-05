VMC-run night shelters lack basic amenities

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The night shelters of Vijayawada lack basic amenities such as proper mattresses, bedsheets and pillows. Complaints of unwashed, stinking mattresses have surfaced and shelter-seekers are provided only one blanket each even in this cold weather. They have to choose between spreading it over their mattresses and sleeping or using it to cover themselves.

Currently, there are four night shelters in the city and they can accommodate up to 350 people. Three of these are located in Gandhinagar, Krishnalanka, Chittinagar and one is near the railway station. According to officials, two more shelters with a capacity of 200 are under construction.

When TNIE visited the shelter at Gandhinagar and the one near the railway station on Thursday night, it found that stinky old mattresses lay neglected at the Gandhinagar shelter. The number of pillows the shelter home had was sufficient for less than half the number of people it shelters each night. SK Johny, in-charge of the night shelter, said that the problem had been taken to the notice of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials and the Municipal Commissioner. When the commissioner visited the shelter home, he was told that the mattresses were in a bad condition and he agreed, but no new mattresses were provided, he said. “The officials said that coir mattresses will be provided to us, but they were not provided. People come to the shelter in dirty, sometimes wet clothes, and the mattresses get spoilt.

A torn out mattress at a night shelter at Gandhinagar, (inset) Shelter for Urban Homeless in city I P Ravindra Babu

Even the number of pillows is not sufficient, we need some new ones,” he said. Shelter-seekers who are below the age of 40 are supposed to present their Aadhaar details, while it is not mandatory for the elderly. Those below the age of 40 are allowed to stay in the shelter home only three times in a month. “We write down the details of every person who visits the shelter home. Some stay here for long, especially if they are away from their families and earn little. When we receive more people than the number of beds available, then they are asked to sleep on the floor,” said Johny. Ch Rambabu, a 53-year-old native of East Godavari district, who is staying at the shelter home for the last three days, said, “My family stays in a small village called Chellur in East Godavari district. I came here as a daily wage labourer and I hardly earn `300 a day. On the days I don’t get work, there is no earning. I take shelter here as it is free. I stay here for a week or a fortnight, visit my family for a couple of days, and then return here for work.” Of the four night shelters by the VMC, some are maintained by NGOs. The night shelter near the railway station is maintained by an NGO called Roots Foundation.

It provides quilts in the place of mattresses, pillows and bed sheets. With the help of donors, food is also provided sometimes to the shelter seekers. Speaking to TNIE, MVV Satyanarayana, Project Director VMC (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) MEPMA, said, “The night shelters are receiving a very good response. There is a 100 per cent occupancy everyday. We have two more shelter homes in the city, which will be operational soon.”