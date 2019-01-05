Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC to unveil pylon to mark end of Jagan’s yatra on January 9

YSRC leaders said that works of the pylon construction is going on at a fast pace.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the Praja Sankalpa Yatra being undertaken by YSRC chief and Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to be culminated on January 9, the YSRC is planning to unveil a pylon to mark the occasion on the banks of Bahuda river, two kms away from Ichchapuram of Srikakulam district where the yatra will come to an end.

YSRC leaders said that works of the pylon construction is going on at a fast pace. They said the pylon being constructed in such away that it will reflect the spirit of the padayatra (walkathon) and will recall the assurances given to the public by Jagan.

On the concluding day of his walkathon, Jagan will unveil the pylon, which will be 88 feet high. From foundation to the base of the pylone, 13 steps were constructed, reflecting the number of 13 districts of the State. The pylon will come up in three storeys on four pillars.

In the first floor of the pylon, photographs of Jagan’s padaytatra will be displayed and in the second floor, photos of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy will be showcased.The third floor will be in circular form and YSRC flag will be erected in 15 feet height from the dome of the floor.

YSRC programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram said that they were planning to showcase the highlights of the padayatra on the boundary wall of the pylon, being constructed with galaxy granite.It is recalled that the padayatras of YS Rajasekhara Reddy and his daughter Sharmila were also concluded in Ichchapuram.

Praja Sankalpa Yatra

