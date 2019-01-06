Home Cities Vijayawada

Constable examination in Vijayawada today

As many as 20,000 candidates will be appearing for the police constanble examination held in the Krishna district.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District and Vijayawada police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Police Constable examination to be held on Sunday. 

In this regard, the police imposed Section 144 at all the 30 examination centres in the district and gave instructed all the owners of xerox shops and internet centres to shut down their outlets near the examination centres during the examination. “If anyone was caught indulging in malpractices such as cheating etc, his/her application will be made invalid and criminal action will be initiated against them,” district police officials said. 

As many as 20,000 candidates will be appearing for the police constanble examination held in the Krishna district. The police also reiterated that a one-minute delay will not be entertained and asked the candidates to report at the examination centre at least by 10 am with a valid photo identity proof. 
Special teams were deployed at Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and the railway station to help candidates reach the examination centres in time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Vijayawada constable examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp