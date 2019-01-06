Constable examination in Vijayawada today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District and Vijayawada police made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Police Constable examination to be held on Sunday.

In this regard, the police imposed Section 144 at all the 30 examination centres in the district and gave instructed all the owners of xerox shops and internet centres to shut down their outlets near the examination centres during the examination. “If anyone was caught indulging in malpractices such as cheating etc, his/her application will be made invalid and criminal action will be initiated against them,” district police officials said.

As many as 20,000 candidates will be appearing for the police constanble examination held in the Krishna district. The police also reiterated that a one-minute delay will not be entertained and asked the candidates to report at the examination centre at least by 10 am with a valid photo identity proof.

Special teams were deployed at Pundit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and the railway station to help candidates reach the examination centres in time.