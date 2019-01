By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated Swami Ganapathi Sachidananda and offered prayers to Veer Hanuman on Saturaday during the Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Viswa Santhi Mahayagnam at Padmavati Ghat in Vijayawada. Swami gave the prasadam and Hanuman Raksha to Naidu.

Naidu said, “The mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa has brought people into a devotional mood.” Loudspeakers were installed in the City Bus Stand vicinity, which played Hanuman Chalisa.