Rajamahendravaram girl Goli Sandhya bags gold medal in chess contest

Sandhya stood first in the National Women’s Amateur Championship in Delhi and also won silver at Asian Women’s Amateur tournament held in Thailand.

Published: 06th January 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 10:41 AM

Goli Sandhya

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Goli Sandhya bagged a gold medal at the Asian Amateur Chess Championship held in China on Saturday. The Rajamahendravaram girl won the medal in women’s category. 

“It is a very proud moment for me and my family. I am very happy that I could bring glory to my country,” said Sandhya.

Out of the total nine points, she won five matches, drawn two and lost two others. She is selected for the World Amateur Chess Championship, 2019 which is scheduled to held in Mexico.

In 2017, Sandhya stood first in the National Women’s Amateur Championship in Delhi and also won silver at Asian Women’s Amateur tournament held in Thailand.

The second and third prizes were bagged by Zhao Yuxuan and Sun Furong, both from China, respectively. Sandhya Goli started playing chess at the age of 13.

Overcoming obstacles of being in a small town and with limited resources, she is eyeing the title of a Women’s Grandmaster. Sandhya is an INK fellow since 2016, and has been sponsored by Mytrah Energy.

TAGS
Asian Amateur Chess Championship Rajamahendravaram Goli Sandhya

