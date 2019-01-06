Home Cities Vijayawada

VS St John’s Golden Jubilee celebrations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal of VS St John’s Higher Secondary School, Gannavaram, Br Bala Showry said the institution management was making efforts to turn the school into a deemed university by 2030. 

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the school on Saturday, the principal said that the building, for which the foundation was laid by Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu last year for conducting Intermediate classes, will be operational from 2019-20 academic year. He also said that the support of alumni, the school was taking up various service activities.

The Chief Guests of the event — Provincial Superior of Montfort Brother of St Gabriel, Hyderabad provide KM Joseph, Cental Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary — lauded the efforts of the school management and teachers in shaping up several lives. 

