Bibliophiles throng Vijayawada book fest over the weekend

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 30th edition of Navyandhra Book Festival has drawn the attention of a large number of book lovers. Though the initial days saw less number of visitors, the PWD Ground was filled with reading enthusiasts over the weekend.

“Public response to the fest this time is bad as compared to last year. But we are happy that people came here on Sunday along with their children,” said Kumar, a seller at Sarvodaya bookstall. Another point of attraction on the sixth day of the festival was the live demonstration on solving complicated mathematical equations within minutes. DS Rao, M.Sc Psychology, and a mathematics graduate taught children easy methods of working their way around difficult equations.

“Mathematics is all about tricks and their implementation,” he said, calculating and telling the enthralled students the cube root of the nine-digit number 153990656 in one minute and 37 seconds. “I am an engineering student and we have to deal with very complicated sums. The tricks that Rao sir shared with us today are very helpful and will definitely come in handy for anyone,” said Yashaswini, a first-year degree student.

At the festival, books of many publications are being sold at great discounts. While Publication Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Government of India, gave a discount of 50 per cent on all books, others gave a 10 per cent discount.

The book festival was also a great platform for launching books and having intellectual discussions. A book of the well-known hypnotherapist and magician BV Pattambhiram, ‘Book Talk’, was launched at the event. Food stalls set up at the exhibition also earned huge profits over the weekend.