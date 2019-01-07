Home Cities Vijayawada

Bibliophiles throng Vijayawada book fest over the weekend

While books published by the government gave a discount of 50 per cent on all books, others gave a 10 per cent discount.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Book stalls

Heavy rush at book stalls at Vijayawada Book Exhibition in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Express Photo| RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 30th edition of Navyandhra Book Festival has drawn the attention of a large number of book lovers. Though the initial days saw less number of visitors, the PWD Ground was filled with reading enthusiasts over the weekend.

“Public response to the fest this time is bad as compared to last year. But we are happy that people came here on Sunday along with their children,” said Kumar, a seller at Sarvodaya bookstall. Another point of attraction on the sixth day of the festival was the live demonstration on solving complicated mathematical equations within minutes. DS Rao, M.Sc Psychology, and a mathematics graduate taught children easy methods of working their way around difficult equations. 

“Mathematics is all about tricks and their implementation,” he said, calculating and telling the enthralled students the cube root of the nine-digit number 153990656 in one minute and 37 seconds. “I am an engineering student and we have to deal with very complicated sums. The tricks that Rao sir shared with us today are very helpful and will definitely come in handy for anyone,” said Yashaswini, a first-year degree student.

At the festival, books of many publications are being sold at great discounts. While Publication Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Government of India, gave a discount of 50 per cent on all books, others gave a 10 per cent discount.

The book festival was also a great platform for launching books and having intellectual discussions. A book of the well-known hypnotherapist and magician BV Pattambhiram, ‘Book Talk’, was launched at the event.  Food stalls set up at the exhibition also earned huge profits over the weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navyandhra Book Festival Vijayawada book festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp