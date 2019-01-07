Boat racing competition to mark Sankranti celebrations in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district is gearing up to celebrate Sankranti with boat races and various competitions being organised at Nagayalanka. A two-day mega event is being planned on January 13 and 14.

Every year around Sankranti, denizens of Krishna district cheer for their favourite team in boating competitions. The district administration along with the tourism department has made arrangements for conducting Nagayalanka-Diviseema boat race.

“The district is ready to conduct the competitions on January 13 and 14. For those who want to compete, applications are open in two categories. One is solo and the other is in groups of five. The race is a 1 km-long race. Apart from the boat race, there are other cultural events to woo the visitors too. The facility of night halt at Navyanka island is also available for the visitors and a variety of food items along with orchestra by famous singers Vandemataram Srinivas, Usha, and Malavika, will be organised,” said Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham.

Over 200 participants are expected to take part in the competition. On January 13, canoeing, kayaking, rowing and sailing competitions will take place and on January 14, dragon boat race will take place. The winner will get a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Apart from the racing competitions, the district administration is also arranging special games for women. Rangoli competitions and games like lemon and spoon race, tug of war, musical chair etc will also be conducted. A food festival at Nagayalanka is going to organised, which houses various kinds of traditional food to woo the visitors.