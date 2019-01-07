Books on Saivism released in Vijayawada and Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two books on Saivagama (Saivism) were released by N Mukteswara Rao, Special Officer, TTD, at the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati on Sunday in Vijayawada.

“Saivagamas were the earliest repositories of Indian Saivite temple culture and they stressed the need to preserve the ‘agamas’ and uphold age-old traditions,” he said. He applauded the editor of the texts, Dr Karthikeyan Sivacharyar for his efforts.

The officials of the cultural centre appealed to the government to take up the translation of the rest of the ‘agamas’ in Telugu for the benefit of priests.