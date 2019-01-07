Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Speciality Hospital Association employees irked with pending payments

The employees demanded the implementation of Employees Health Scheme tariff to Aarogyaraksha scheme as per discussion with the Trust and Ministry, Medical Management and Critical illnesses.

Published: 07th January 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) employees would meet the Steering Committee of NTR Vaidya Seva on Monday and take a decision on their promises given on pending payments for the hospitals. 

In case of not getting a satisfactory solution to short-term and long-term issues, the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association  Network of Hospitals will stop emergency services such as trauma, dialysis among others from Tuesday.

State president V Murali Krishna, in a press release, stated that the note pertaining to the seven demands was given to the government to release of dues in Employees Health Scheme, which will be around Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore, as promised. 

He added that the long pending dues should also be considered in the due course of time pertaining to NTR Vaidyaseva baseline tariff enhancement to at least 10 per cent, as promised by the former Minister of Health, after discussion with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as only 2.6 per cent was enhanced recently against the inflation of more than 30 per cent in the last five years.

The demands also included the implementation of Employees Health Scheme tariff to Aarogyaraksha scheme as per the pre-launch discussion with the Trust and Ministry, Medical Management and Critical illnesses on the mutually agreed tariff, but not on a package rate basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association AP hospital employees demand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp