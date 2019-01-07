AP Speciality Hospital Association employees irked with pending payments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) employees would meet the Steering Committee of NTR Vaidya Seva on Monday and take a decision on their promises given on pending payments for the hospitals.

In case of not getting a satisfactory solution to short-term and long-term issues, the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association Network of Hospitals will stop emergency services such as trauma, dialysis among others from Tuesday.

State president V Murali Krishna, in a press release, stated that the note pertaining to the seven demands was given to the government to release of dues in Employees Health Scheme, which will be around Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore, as promised.

He added that the long pending dues should also be considered in the due course of time pertaining to NTR Vaidyaseva baseline tariff enhancement to at least 10 per cent, as promised by the former Minister of Health, after discussion with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, as only 2.6 per cent was enhanced recently against the inflation of more than 30 per cent in the last five years.

The demands also included the implementation of Employees Health Scheme tariff to Aarogyaraksha scheme as per the pre-launch discussion with the Trust and Ministry, Medical Management and Critical illnesses on the mutually agreed tariff, but not on a package rate basis.