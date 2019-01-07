Home Cities Vijayawada

Two arrested for illegally transporting gas cylinders near Vijayawada

The accused allocated to the crime of transporting cylinders allotted to the poor under the Deepam scheme.

Published: 07th January 2019

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Revenue officials of Vissannapeta mandal and agents of Indane Gas and Bharat Gas caught two people illegally transporting gas cylinders, allotted to the poor under the Deepam scheme, on the outskirts of Vissannapet town.

The accused were caught red-handed on Saturday night and a case was registered against them. 
According to the police, a joint operation was conducted and the vehicle in which Kishore Naik and Narasimha Rao were transporting 38 gas cylinders, a Tata Ace auto, was intercepted. 

The accused admitted to their crime in front of the revenue officials and said they purchased the cylinders from those residing in the surrounding villages of Vissannapet. They had plans of selling them at higher rates in other places.

“The poor are entitled to the gas cylinders under the Deepam Scheme. Every user is entitled to get 12 cylinders per year under it. The accused paid the price to the gas agency and sold the cylinders at a higher rate to hotels,” the police said.

Following a complaint filed by the representatives of the agencies, a case of illegal transportation of gas cylinders was registered and the accused were taken into custody.

