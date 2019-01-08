Home Cities Vijayawada

27-year-old found dead in Vijayawada, police suspect murder

 A 27-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in fields of Jayanthi village in Veerulapadu mandal, on Monday afternoon.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A 27-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in fields of Jayanthi village in Veerulapadu mandal, on Monday afternoon. Rivalry within family was said to be the reason behind the suspected murder of Male Gopayya. According to the Veerulapadu police, Gopayya and his father were in dispute with the latter’s brother over a piece of land in the village. Both parties had attacked each other and lodged complaints in the police station a few months ago, they added.

When Gopayya left home on Sunday afternoon and did not return even at night, his family called his friends and relatives to inquire about his whereabouts. On Monday afternoon, the police informed them that Gopayya’s body was found in the fields lying in a pool of blood.

The body was then shifted to a hospital and a case of suspicious death was registered. “Based on what the deceased’s family told us, we have taken a few people into our custody,” the police added.

