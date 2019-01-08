Home Cities Vijayawada

Bank retirees in Vijayawada fight for pension revision, protest

As per the IBA guidelines, the retired bank employees get a pension of 30 per cent of their pay.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Bank retirees on Monday staged a day-long protest demanding the Indian Banks Association (IBA) upgrade pension schemes and hold talks with the All India Bank Retirees Federation (AIBRF).

As per the IBA guidelines, the retired bank employees get a pension of 30 per cent of their pay. The family pension is limited to 15 per cent of the total pension amount for the retired staff and 30 per cent for those of the Reserve Bank of India. 

The president of Krishna district all bank retirees’ coordination committee, JV Rathnam, said that the retired bank staff were receiving `9,000 as pension for the past two decades and no updation was made since, adding that the IBA was least concerned about their situation. Improvement in family pension, 100 percent DA neutralisation to pre-November 2002 retirees and pension for those who resigned after completion of 20 years of service were other demands.

