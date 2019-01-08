Britain’s former PM Tony Blair showers praise on AP's Real-Time Governance Society

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Britain’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair was all praise for the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS). After going through the presentation given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and RTGS CEO Babu A and other officials about its functioning, Blair said that Andhra Pradesh brought in revolutionary changes in administration using big data.

Blair spent nearly one and half hour at the RTGS in the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday evening and said that he was impressed with the AP government extending services to people on real time basis.Congratulating the Chief Minister for making all efforts for the development of the State, he said that he visited the RTGS at the invitation of Naidu. Stating that there was no mechanism like RTGS anywhere in the world, Blair felt immense happiness over visiting the centre.

“The RTGS is amazing, I am delighted to be here and the RTG showcases how the government functionaries can achieve good results with the help of technology. Digital governance and data are now the need of the hour. I am happy to note that the AP government is in the forefront in these sectors,” he said and applauded the way of AP was progressing from strength to strength.

On the occasion, Blair assured the Chief Minister that he and his non-profit organisation will extend its full cooperation and support in developing Andhra Pradesh. In the visitors book Blair wrote: “Thank you so much for amazing and inspirational visit. I congratulate you.’’

Earlier, after his arrival at the IGC, Naidu welcomed Blair and taken him along with his entourage to the RTGS and gave presentation explaining how the centre came in handy in effective implementation of the welfare and development schemes.“Perhaps nowhere in the world has this kind of unique establishment with integration of all the departments on a single flat form. AP is in the forefront of utilising the technology to deliver better services to its citizens and in implementing the schemes.

By using technology, the government is arresting the leakages in the welfare schemes and saving the public money. State government has set up the effective surveillance system with 20,000 surveillance cameras in the State.”

“Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE), a division of RTG, is another example of how this government has been effectively utilising the technology during disasters. AWARE accurately predicted the landfall of Titli and Phethai cyclones helping the government to minimize the damage and bring back the normal situation within no time,’’ Naidu explained. Tony Blair visited Secretariat on behalf of his policy think-tank Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC) which is currently tied up with more than 200 institutions of higher learning in India.