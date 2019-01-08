Home Cities Vijayawada

Fake letter row: Jana Sena Party seeks action against accused

Published: 08th January 2019 08:03 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Monday met Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and urged him to take action against the accused who created duplicate stamps of the party and posted a letter by forging signature of the party chief, Pawan Kalyan. In this regard, they submitted a letter to the top cop.

Speaking to TNIE, Nova Krishna Rao, an official spokesperson of the JSP, stated the party’s legal team had reviewed the issue and observed that a few people were mentioned as MLA candidates from the JSP in the counterfeit letter.

This can damage the party’s name and such false letters will send a wrong message to Pawan’s fans and the public, he said.

“We have met the CP and lodged a complaint against the accused. In this regard, we want to clarify that any announcement related to the party will be made by Pawan Kalyan himself,” Krishna Rao added. Responding to their letter, CP Tirumala Rao assured the JSP leaders that the accused would be traced soon and appropriate action would be taken against them.

