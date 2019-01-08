JEE Mains at 30 centres in State today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains will begin on Tuesday and go on till January 12. The examinations will be conducted in two sessions; the morning session will start at 9.30 am and the afternoon session at 2.30 pm. In the State, over 15,000 students are going write the examination and 30 examination centres are there over 16 cities. It is an online examination.

The engineering entrance test is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time. However, like every year, instructions on dress code were not given. According to the CBSE, which used to conduct the exam until 2018, candidates were allowed to wear only short sleeves and loose clothes.

What to carry to the examination hall

Apart from a print out of his/her admit card and a passport size photograph, candidates should carry the original and a photocopy of their identity proof such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport, Aadhaar card etc