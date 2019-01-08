Nod for APWRDC to avail loan up to Rs 10K cr  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To overcome paucity of funds for early completion of ongoing irrigation projects, the State government on Monday gave administrative sanction to Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Development Corporation (APWRDC) to avail bank loan up to `10,000 crore at low rate of interest by giving an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee for repayment of loans.

According to the orders issued by Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar, considering the letter by APWRDC managing director to accord permission to borrow a fresh loan of `3,000 crore for accelerating the progress of ongoing irrigation projects.