Pending dues: ASHA to finalise plan of action regarding Employee Health Scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospital Association (ASHA) has decided to hold a meeting with its members on Tuesday and finalise a plan of action on the pending dues of NTR Vaidya Seva and Employee Health Scheme (EHS). Speaking to TNIE, ASHA State president V Murali Krishna said that they met the representatives of Steering Committee of NTR Vaidya Seva on Monday and Health Minister Farook assured the association that 50 per cent of the total amount due will be cleared at the earliest.

“Health Minister has taken this issue to the notice of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday and the CM has given an order to clear 50 per cent of the pending dues immediately. However, the order has not been passed officially. We will discuss and decide whether we should intensify our agitation or resume our services,” he added.

Currently, apart from emergency services, all other services under NTR Vaidya Seva have been stopped. In case the association decides to intensify the protests, ASHA Network Hospitals are going to stop even the emergency services such as Trauma and Dialysis from Wednesday.The hospital managements are also demanding the implementation of the EHS tariff for the Arogya Raksha Scheme.

