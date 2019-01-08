Home Cities Vijayawada

Six DSPs transferred across State

With the general elections approaching, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur has transferred as many as six Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officials in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the general elections approaching, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur has transferred as many as six Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officials in the State. An order was released directing the DSPs to report at their postings immediately.

According to the order, B Sribhavani Harsha was made the DSP of Red Sander Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Tirupati; K Ravi Manohara Chari, previously the Tirupati Special Branch DSP (SC/ST Cell -II), was transferred to Kadapa Special Branch, replacing officer P Srikanth; Chittoor CCS-II DSP, V Allabaksh, was transferred to RSASTF-Tirupati; Nellore SC/ST Cell-II DSP K Srinivasa Chari was transferred to Ongole; B Mariya Das (DSP- Ongole DCRB) was posted to Nellore SC/ST Cell-II; V Narayana Swamy Reddy, Chittoor DSP-Women Police Station, was posted as Guntakal DSRP. 

