Special train for Pongal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A special train will be run from Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pongal festival, the railway officials said on Monday.Train number 08507, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Humsafar Express, will depart from Bhubaneswar at 16:00 hours on January 10 and will arrive at Secunderabad at 12:00 hours on January 11.

In the return direction, train number 08508, Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Humsafar Express, will start from Secunderabad at 21:50 hours on January 11 and will reach Bhubaneswar at 17:00 hours on the next day.

The train will have AC III Tier coaches.