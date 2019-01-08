Home Cities Vijayawada

Special train for Pongal

A special train will be run from Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pongal festival, the railway officials said on Monday.

Published: 08th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A special train will be run from Bhubaneswar to Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers during Pongal festival, the railway officials said on Monday.Train number 08507, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Humsafar Express, will depart from Bhubaneswar at 16:00 hours on January 10 and will arrive at Secunderabad at 12:00 hours on January 11.

In the return direction, train number 08508, Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Humsafar Express, will start from Secunderabad at 21:50 hours on January 11 and will reach Bhubaneswar at 17:00 hours on the next day. 
The train will have AC III Tier coaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp