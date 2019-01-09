Home Cities Vijayawada

Candidates in Andhra Pradesh hail rules laid down by NTA for JEE Mains

IIT aspirants can now appear for the examination twice a year.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

JEE Mains students

Students in front of their JEE Mains examination centre on Tuesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday held the first JEE Mains examination (paper 2) for 2019. The exam was conducted at 30 centres in State. Candidates appearing for the exam said they were happy with the new rules laid down by the NTA, which allowed them to sit for the exam twice a year.
When the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was the organising authority, candidates could sit for the examination only once a year.

Now they can appear for it in January or April, or in both the months. NEET candidates can appear for the examination in February or May, or in both the months. “I am happy that we will now get two opportunities per year. Even if we score less in our first attempt, we will not have to wait for another year to try again,” said Manvita, a PCM student. The criteria of age limit has also been removed under the NTA pattern.

Students under the new pattern can appear for the exam even before completion of their Intermediate exams, irrespective of their age. “I am glad that we are allowed to sit for the exam even before we write our final Intermediate exam. Earlier, many students had to take a year’s break before appearing for these entrance exams due to the schedule of their Intermediate exams,” said Basha, a candidate who appeared for the exam at PVP Siddhartha Engineering College, one of the centres. Students also expressed happiness over the system of taking into consideration the better marks of the two attempts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Testing Agency Jee Mains exam CBSE JEE exams Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp