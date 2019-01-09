Candidates in Andhra Pradesh hail rules laid down by NTA for JEE Mains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday held the first JEE Mains examination (paper 2) for 2019. The exam was conducted at 30 centres in State. Candidates appearing for the exam said they were happy with the new rules laid down by the NTA, which allowed them to sit for the exam twice a year.

When the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was the organising authority, candidates could sit for the examination only once a year.

Now they can appear for it in January or April, or in both the months. NEET candidates can appear for the examination in February or May, or in both the months. “I am happy that we will now get two opportunities per year. Even if we score less in our first attempt, we will not have to wait for another year to try again,” said Manvita, a PCM student. The criteria of age limit has also been removed under the NTA pattern.

Students under the new pattern can appear for the exam even before completion of their Intermediate exams, irrespective of their age. “I am glad that we are allowed to sit for the exam even before we write our final Intermediate exam. Earlier, many students had to take a year’s break before appearing for these entrance exams due to the schedule of their Intermediate exams,” said Basha, a candidate who appeared for the exam at PVP Siddhartha Engineering College, one of the centres. Students also expressed happiness over the system of taking into consideration the better marks of the two attempts.