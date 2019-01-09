Gold worth Rs 5 crore seized, 4 held
Published: 09th January 2019 05:51 AM | Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:52 AM
VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested four persons on Besant Road under Governorpet police limits in Vijayawada on Tuesday and seized 16.6 kg of gold ornaments worth `5.05 crore from them.
The accused were identified as Jayesh Jain (42), Shilpesh Jain (25), Manish Jain (44) and Pankaj Jain (42), who are into jewellery business for more than a decade. While Jayesh and Manish belong to Mumbai, the other two run the business in the city. Acting on a tip-off about an illegal transaction of gold jewellery without paying the GST, the CTF officials laid a trap and caught them red-handed. In the inquiry, the accused admitted to their crime and said they were operating their illegal business in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.