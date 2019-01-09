Home Cities Vijayawada

Gold worth Rs 5 crore seized, 4 held

The accused were identified as Jayesh Jain (42), Shilpesh Jain (25), Manish Jain (44) and Pankaj Jain (42), who are into jewellery business for more than a decade.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested four persons on Besant Road under Governorpet police limits in Vijayawada on Tuesday and seized 16.6 kg of gold ornaments worth `5.05 crore from them.

The accused were identified as Jayesh Jain (42), Shilpesh Jain (25), Manish Jain (44) and Pankaj Jain (42), who are into jewellery business for more than a decade. While Jayesh and Manish belong to Mumbai, the other two run the business in the city. Acting on a tip-off about an illegal transaction of gold jewellery without paying the GST, the CTF officials laid a trap and caught them red-handed. In the inquiry, the accused admitted to their crime and said they were operating their illegal business in Guntur and Visakhapatnam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp