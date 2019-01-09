Jana Sena begins seat-sharing talks with Left

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Left parties began seat-sharing talks on Tuesday. CPM and CPI State secretaries P Madhu and K Ramakrishna respectively held talks with Kalyan at the latter’s residence.

The two Left party leaders initially held a one-hour discussion with JSP leader Nadendla Manohar. Kalyan had made it clear that it will not align with any ruling or opposition parties other than Left parties.

Speaking after meeting Kalyan, Madhu and Ramakrishna said they would hold another round of talks after Sankranti. “We have discussed the seat sharing issue today,’’ they said and added that they have also talked about how to counter both TDP and YSRC in the coming polls.