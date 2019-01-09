Home Cities Vijayawada

Jana Sena begins seat-sharing talks with Left

Kalyan earlier stated that he won't align with any other party except Left.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Left parties began seat-sharing talks on Tuesday. CPM and CPI State secretaries P Madhu and K Ramakrishna respectively held talks with Kalyan at the latter’s residence.

The two Left party leaders initially held a one-hour discussion with JSP leader Nadendla Manohar. Kalyan had made it clear that it will not align with any ruling or opposition parties other than Left parties.
Speaking after meeting Kalyan, Madhu and Ramakrishna said they would hold another round of talks after Sankranti. “We have discussed the seat sharing issue today,’’ they said and added that they have also talked about how to counter both TDP and YSRC in the coming polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan CPI Andhra Pradesh CPI M Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp