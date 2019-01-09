‘Reading habit should be inculcated in kids’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School children shared their views on their favourite books at the 30th Navyandhra Book Festival at PWD Ground in Vijayawada on Tuesday.As many as 10 students from different schools spoke confidently on books such as Kakethukellindi, Nenu Maa Amma, Ethuku Pai Ethu, Chintakayala Beram, Jnanodayam Kathalu, Kaki Neethi, Gajjala Deyyam, Thussanna Mahimalu, Paripoyina Batani and Naakunnadi Oka Chakkani Bomma. While some spoke about what they liked or disliked about the books, others spoke on how the books could have been better and what they learnt from them.

Aakash, a Class 7 student, said, “One of the stories I read was about how we can achieve success by working together. I learnt the importance of listening to our teammates as everybody has knowledge in different fields. If we respect each other’s opinion, we come up with better ideas and good solutions for the problems we face.”

Children participating in the discussion were of the view that reading enlightens people. “I feel like buying everything here. Such festivals give us an opportunity to flip through many types of books. People should buy and read as many books as possible,” said V Durga Rajeswari, a Class 10 student. Ashok, a former All India Radio speaker and a literature enthusiast, was of the opinion that parents should help inculcate reading habit in children.