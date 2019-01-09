Tension over student’s death in Kanchikacherla 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed at Sri Chaitanya School in Kanchikacherla mandal on Tuesday with scores of student organisation leaders and parents of a Class 8 student, who died after falling from the school building, staging a protest demanding action against the management for negligence.

The victim, Seelam Nagarjuna Saibaba Reddy, died after falling from the school building while watching a 5K run organised by an NGO in the town. Immediately, the school authorities shifted the body to Kanchikacherla government hospital without even alerting Saibaba’s parents. They only came to know about the death of their son through the management after the doctors asked them to appear for the postmortem.

Angered with the negligent attitude, the parents raised slogans against the management and tried to destroy the furniture in the school. According to the Kanchikacherla police, the incident took place around 10 am in the morning. While watching the run, Saibaba allegedly slipped from the parapet wall and fell on the ground. He died on-the-spot.

Meanwhile, student organisation leaders alleged that both deputy education officer (DyEO) and mandal education officer (MEO) didn’t take action against the school for violating the rules. “The school has no permission to take admissions above seventh standard. By bribing the DyEO and the MEO, the management is illegally running it,” SFI leaders alleged. Upon learning about the incident, Collector B Lakshmi Kantham ordered a magisterial inquiry and filed a case against the management and principal B Prasad Babu. Also, he suspended MEO Chitti Babu for not taking action against the school.