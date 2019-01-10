Ball badminton tournament to begin in Vijayawada on Thursday

Home Cities Vijayawada

All teams saluted and welcomed the dignitaries and cultural programmes were performed at the inaugural ceremony. 

Students at the inauguration of the tournament | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The All India University women’s ball badminton tournament will begin today at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in Vijayawada, said Chairperson of Sports Authority of India Dr P Ankamma Chowdary on Wednesday.

Nearly from 40 teams from various states such as Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Kolkata, and Telangana will be participating in the tournament. The final match of the tournament will be played on January 13.

“The players should make the best of each and every opportunity they get. Playing a sport makes one disciplined,” said Chowdary. All teams saluted and welcomed the dignitaries and cultural programmes were performed at the inaugural ceremony. “There is a lot to learn from this sport. Participation is more important than winning as the sport generates confidence within you,” said Vijayalaksmi, principal of the college.

ball badminton tournament

